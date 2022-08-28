Over 25,000 Channel migrants have arrived in Kent so far in 2022

According to the most recent statistics from the Ministry of Defense, at least 25,000 migrants have already crossed the English Channel to Kent in 2022.

In 19 small boats, a total of 915 individuals arrived in Kent.

According to the Ministry of Defense, there have been 25,146 crossings so far this year.

A group was carried ashore by an RNLI lifeboat at Dungeness that included women and children.

8,747 crossings have already been found in August, with 3,733 of those occurring in the last week. 1,295 was the highest daily total ever recorded on Monday.

It has been more than four months since Priti Patel, the home secretary, announced plans to send migrants to Rwanda in an effort to prevent individuals from attempting the Channel crossing.

Since then, 19,878 people have traveled and landed in the UK.

Ms. Patel negotiated a “world-first” arrangement with Rwanda in April, allowing that country to accept immigrants who the UK deemed had entered the country “illegally” and were therefore ineligible for entry under the new immigration regulations.

The first deportation flight, scheduled to depart in June, was delayed owing to legal issues.

The Home Office policy has been contested by a number of asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services Union, and a few charities. The upcoming court hearings are scheduled for September and October.

After crossing congested maritime routes, an increasing number of people are now sailing from France to the UK on tiny boats.

According to government statistics, 299 cases were discovered in 2018, 1,843 in 2019, 8,466 in 2020, and 28,526 in 2017.

According to estimates from the UN’s refugee agency, at least 120,441 individuals crossed the Mediterranean Sea by land and sea to enter mainland Europe last year.

If either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss were elected as the new leader of the Conservative party and prime minister, they both stated that they would advance the Rwanda policy.

