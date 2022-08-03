Advertisement
Pelosi says her visit makes it “unequivocally clear” US will not abandon Taiwan

Articles
Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury

  • Pelosi stated that she wants to make it “unequivocally clear” that the United States would not forsake Taiwan.
  • She made this statement while in Taiwan.
  • They are also believed to be more accurate than their Russian equivalents.
Pelosi said the US won’t abandon Taiwan “unequivocally.” This was in Taiwan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood next to President Tsai Ing-wen after receiving Taiwan’s highest civilian honour and said, “Today, our delegation came to Taiwan to make it clear we would not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship.”
“Now more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial,” Pelosi said. “That’s the message we’re expressing today.”

She remarked, in reference to the civilian distinction, that she was looking forward to “displaying this award in the Speaker’s Office as a sign of our beloved relationship, or wearing it there, at the Capitol as a symbol of our treasured friendship.”

China bans 35 Taiwan food exporters before Nancy Pelosi visit
China bans 35 Taiwan food exporters before Nancy Pelosi visit

China has stopped imports from 35 Taiwanese makers of biscuits and pastries....

