Pelosi stated that she wants to make it “unequivocally clear” that the United States would not forsake Taiwan.

She made this statement while in Taiwan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood next to President Tsai Ing-wen after receiving Taiwan’s highest civilian honour and said, “Today, our delegation came to Taiwan to make it clear we would not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship.”

“Now more than ever, America’s solidarity with Taiwan is crucial,” Pelosi said. “That’s the message we’re expressing today.”

She remarked, in reference to the civilian distinction, that she was looking forward to “displaying this award in the Speaker’s Office as a sign of our beloved relationship, or wearing it there, at the Capitol as a symbol of our treasured friendship.”

