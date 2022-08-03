Pelosi was met by hundreds of supporters and protesters upon arrival in Taipei

On Tuesday night, there were a lot of police in front of the Grand Hyatt Taipei hotel, where US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staying in Taiwan. There were also a lot of people there, both for and against her visit.

Jerry Liu, director of international affairs for New Power Party, the fourth-largest political party in Taiwan, said he thought it was “very important” to welcome Pelosi to the island.

“I think the visit of Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan also sends a clear message to Taiwan, that the US has been a staunch supporter for Taiwan, and we firmly believe this,” he said.

Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan and a landmark site, also lit up with words of support as Pelosi landed in the Taiwanese capital. “Speaker Pelosi… welcome to TW,” it read.

Pelosi’s convoy arrived at the hotel at about 11:30 p.m. local time Tuesday night, and she is expected to arrive at the Taiwanese parliament and presidential office on Wednesday morning

