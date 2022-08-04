Peru Prime Minister resigns as probes target President Castillo

Torres explained his decision to retire on Twitter, citing “personal reasons” for his departure.

Prime Minister of Peru, abruptly resigned from his position on Wednesday morning in the midst of expanding criminal investigations centering on President Pedro Castillo, who has been more isolated after one year in power.

Torres explained his decision to retire on Twitter, citing “personal reasons” for his departure. Torres, who was a lawyer, was considered to be one of Castillo’s most reliable supporters.

During the course of his administration, Castillo oversaw a level of turnover in high government offices that was previously unheard of. Since he took power in July of last year, he will now be responsible for naming his fifth Prime Minister, which is a process that is often associated with previous reshuffles within the administration.

In addition to this, he is the focus of five separate criminal investigations, two of which are looking into the possibility that he is a member of a “criminal organisation.”

While they are in office, presidents of Peru may be investigated, but they cannot be charged with a crime.

Castillo came to office with a Marxist-Leninist party last year, which scared away investors. Since then, however, he has made a pragmatic moderate turn, and he has kept the vital economics ministry in the hands of a technocrat.

