Philadelphia school district are required to wear masks for the first 10 days of the school year

For the first 10 days of the school year, the School District of Philadelphia is requiring staff and students to wear masks, and it requires pre-kindergarten participants to mask up all year.

The use of masking is “highly advised” when the level is medium.

The district’s income-driven Pre-K Head Start programme, which serves children ages 3-5, has announced that all students and employees will be compelled to wear masks throughout the full 2022–2023 school year.

Advertisement

For the first 10 days of the school year, the School District of Philadelphia is requiring staff and students to wear masks, and it requires pre-kindergarten participants to mask up all year.

In a letter to parents on Friday, district and city officials announced that most schools would become mask-optional following the first 10 days of the new school year, from August 29 through September 9.

According to the letter, children and employees will be required to wear masks in schools when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community transmission level is high. The use of masking is “highly advised” when the level is medium.

The district’s income-driven Pre-K Head Start program, which serves children ages 3-5, has announced that all students and employees will be compelled to wear masks throughout the full 2022–2023 school year.

No of their COVID-19 Community Level, all students and staff will be expected to wear masks during class time for the first 10 days of the new school year, from August 29 through September 9. No matter the community level, masks are still mandatory for all participants in PreK Head Start programmes.

Additionally, there are times when an isolated mask requirement may be put into place, such as during COVID-19 outbreaks that affect the entire school or a single classroom, or after extended breaks and vacations.

Advertisement

The district is also putting into effect a “mask to stay” policy, under which staff members and children who have been exposed to COVID-19 may continue to attend class as long as they wear masks for a minimum of 10 days.

Also Read Argentina raises interest rates to a 20-year high of 69.5% As the nation fights to control surging inflation, which hit a 20-year...