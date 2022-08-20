Pilots allegedly slept off throughout the flight, preventing the plane from descending

The commercial aviation news website Aviation Herald said that two pilots are thought to have dozed off and missed their landing on a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia.

According to the report, the event happened on board an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 when it was flying from Khartoum to Addis Abeba. “The pilots fell asleep,” the report stated, and “the aircraft went past the top of descent.”

The website’s data reveals that on August 15, when the plane failed to land at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport as planned, it was traveling at 37,000 feet on autopilot.

Air traffic control apparently made many attempts to contact the crew but was unable to do so. The plane overshot the runway and proceeded on the path, setting off an alert.

After starting to descend, the aircraft made a safe landing around 25 minutes later.

The aircraft is seen overflying the runway according to Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data before starting its descent and making adjustments for a different approach.

Ethiopian Airlines released a statement on Friday that states, “We have received a report indicating Ethiopian aircraft number ET343 en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa temporarily lost touch with Addis Ababa Air Traffic Control.”

The flight eventually made a safe landing after communication was established. “Appropriate corrective action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The relevant personnel have been withdrawn from operation awaiting further investigation. Our top goal has always been and will always be safety, according to the statement.

Deeply concerning incident at Africa’s largest airline — Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 #ET343 was still at cruising altitude of 37,000ft by the time it reached destination Addis Ababa Why hadn’t it started to descend for landing? Both pilots were asleep. https://t.co/cPPMsVHIJD pic.twitter.com/RpnxsdtRBf — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) August 18, 2022

The revelation comes just a few months after airline executives were alerted by pilots at Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines that pilot fatigue was on the rise and encouraged them to handle fatigue and the mistakes it causes as a safety risk.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, or SWAPA, wrote to airline executives in April that “fatigue, both acute and cumulative, has become Southwest Airlines’ number-one safety hazard.”

The letter cites a number of factors, including the confusion caused by severe weather-related cancellations and the increased demand for air travel as the industry recovers from the Covid-19 outbreak.

An ITA pilot was reportedly terminated in May, according to an article in the Italian newspaper Repubblica, after “falling asleep” on a trip from New York to Rome.

The study claims that the co-pilot was having an “approved rest” at the time, which caused the Airbus A330 to lose contact with air traffic control for ten minutes.

