Pooja Gaud discovered after nine years recalls experience

Pooja Gaud, 16, can finally sit on her mother's lap after nine years. Pooja, 7, disappeared on January 22, 2013. She alleges a duo enticed her from her school in Mumbai, Maharashtra, with ice cream. She was recovered 4 August in a "miraculous escape."

“My daughter was lost. Lucky me “Harry and Soni D’Souza reportedly took the child since they had none. Arrested: D’Souza. Pooja lives with her parents and two brothers in a suburban slum.

Her brother left her behind after a fight on the day she went missing because he was late. The couple allegedly offered her ice cream.

Pooja claims the couple took her to Goa and Karnataka and threatened to punish her if she cried or drew attention. Pooja was mistreated after giving birth.

“Belts, kicks, and punches strike me. Rolling pin damaged my back. Homework and 12–24-hour gigs kept me busy.” D’Souza lived near her family, but she didn’t know how to get there, was continually being watched, and had no money or phone to call for assistance or find her way home. Pooja sought for herself on YouTube as the couple slept. She saw abduction movies, ads, and hotlines.

She ran away. Seven months passed before she told 35-year-old housekeeper Pramila Devendra. Ms. Devendra helped immediately. The lost flier included Rafiq’s number, Pooja’s mother’s neighbour. Mother and daughter video-called.

Her mother says that when she saw a birthmark on her child, she felt sad. “All of my worries went away. I found my child “saying, Ms. Devendra liked being a part of this reunion. “Every mother should help a child who asks for help. Even though we’re not their real moms, we’re still their moms ”

