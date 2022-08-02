President Biden issued a warning to al Qaeda and other terrorist groups around the world, saying the United States “will always do what is necessary” to ensure the safety and security of Americans.

The President said the United States would never again allow Afghanistan to to become a “terrorist safe haven.

Biden said it is his job as commander in chief to ensure the safety of Americans.

Advertisement

President Biden issued a warning to al Qaeda and other terrorist groups around the world, saying the United States “will always do what is necessary” to ensure the safety and security of Americans.

The remarks came as the President announced that a US drone strike killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, nearly a year after the country pulled out of Afghanistan.

“To those around the world who continue to seek to harm the United States, hear me now — We will always remain vigilant, and we will act, and we will always do what is necessary to ensure the safety and security of Americans at home and around the globe,” Biden said Monday in remarks from the White House.

The President said the United States would never again allow Afghanistan to to become a “terrorist safe haven.”

Advertisement

“My administration will continue to vigilantly monitor and address threats from al Qaeda, no matter where they emanate from,” he added.

Biden said it is his job as commander in chief to ensure the safety of Americans.

“This war on terror came to the U.S. “We reacted with the same ideals and commitment that have formed us for generations,” he added. “Protect the innocent, preserve liberty, and keep the torch of freedom blazing.” “as a global beacon.

“We’re reliable.

Never.

Never give up “stated Biden.

Advertisement

Also Read ArcelorMittal profits hit by Ukraine war, inflation ArcelorMittal's profits fall 2 percent to $3.9 billion in the second quarter....