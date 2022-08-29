Prince Harry & Meghan Markle blasted for being ‘thorn’ in Queen’s side

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle were blasted for being ‘thorns’ on Queen’s side.

This assertion was made by podcast host and royal critic Kinsey Schofield during an interview.

Tom Quinn first broke the news that Harry and Meghan were still considering becoming part-time royals.

Advertisement

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle were called thorns on Queen Elizabeth’s side. This assertion was made by podcast host and royal critic Kinsey Schofield during an interview.

“The Sussex’s ambitions in the UK look an awful lot like their original pitch at the infamous Sandringham Summit,” she was quoted as saying there.

Tom Quinn first broke the news that Harry and Meghan were still considering becoming part-time royals back in February.

“I think that palace officials and senior members of the Royal Family will be displeased with this trip based on the fact that the palace has rejected similar initiatives.”

The expert emphasized during her interview that Prince Charles wants to “thin down the royal family… not build a competing royal family.”

“Since Harry and Meghan are no longer actively involved in the royal family, their involvement in activities of a similar nature detracts from efforts that the palace has been working on for months, if not years.”

Advertisement

The specialist further said, “I don’t consider this an opportunity for reconciliation as much as I consider it a thorn in the side of the royal family.”

Price Harry, on the other hand, recently made a peaceful trip to Rwanda and Mozambique. He had accomplished a lot by the time news organizations were informed of his work. He had been devotedly pursuing a subject that meant a lot to him.

He was collaborating with influential individuals. I felt it was wonderfully done and humble, and it looked honest. Stealth actions, in my opinion, will boost the Sussexes’ profile and potentially alter the palace’s perception of the pair.

Also Read Prince Harry told ‘incendiary’ memoir may ignite ‘forest fires’ Royal specialists are concerned that the "rehashing" of old wounds in Prince...