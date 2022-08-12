Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • International
  • Prince William is not afraid of ‘stepping on the toes’ of Prince Harry
Prince William is not afraid of ‘stepping on the toes’ of Prince Harry

Prince William is not afraid of ‘stepping on the toes’ of Prince Harry

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William is not afraid of ‘stepping on the toes’ of Prince Harry

Prince William is not afraid of ‘stepping on the toes’ of Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Prince William is not afraid of ‘stepping on the toes’ of Prince Harry.
  • William is genuinely not searching for reconciliation with Harry.
  • Prince Harry and William are rumoured to be at odds since Harry chose to wed Meghan
Advertisement

Prince William is apparently not worried about stepping on Prince Harry’s toes’ with his forthcoming travel to the US later this year for the Earthshot Prize.

This year, as the Duke of Cambridge travels to Boston, Massachusetts, to accept the Earthshot Prize, there are widespread rumors that his wife Kate Middleton is organizing a reconciliation between the two estranged brothers.

According to a source, William is genuinely not searching for reconciliation with Harry and is willing to detract from the Sussexes instead.

“They (Harry and Meghan) have sought to destroy the monarchy, so now William has zero reluctance about stomping on their toes in America,” the insider claimed.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and William are rumoured to be at odds since Harry chose to wed Meghan and subsequently resigned from his royal duties to relocate to the US with his family.

Also Read

Kate Middleton & Prince William diverting attention from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton & Prince William diverting attention from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton & Prince William diverting attention from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pierre Palmade: French comedian charged over drug case
Pierre Palmade: French comedian charged over drug case
NATO allies are concerned about dwindling ammo supplies
NATO allies are concerned about dwindling ammo supplies
UK strikes reach a 30-year high as wages declines due to inflation
UK strikes reach a 30-year high as wages declines due to inflation
Biden reveal 34 billion dollar agreement between Boeing and Air India worth
Biden reveal 34 billion dollar agreement between Boeing and Air India worth
Three dead and 5 students were injured at Michigan State University shooting
Three dead and 5 students were injured at Michigan State University shooting
New Zealand announces a national state of emergency due to Cyclone Gabrielle
New Zealand announces a national state of emergency due to Cyclone Gabrielle
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story