Prince William is not afraid of ‘stepping on the toes’ of Prince Harry.

William is genuinely not searching for reconciliation with Harry.

Prince Harry and William are rumoured to be at odds since Harry chose to wed Meghan

Prince William is apparently not worried about stepping on Prince Harry’s toes’ with his forthcoming travel to the US later this year for the Earthshot Prize.

This year, as the Duke of Cambridge travels to Boston, Massachusetts, to accept the Earthshot Prize, there are widespread rumors that his wife Kate Middleton is organizing a reconciliation between the two estranged brothers.

According to a source, William is genuinely not searching for reconciliation with Harry and is willing to detract from the Sussexes instead.

“They (Harry and Meghan) have sought to destroy the monarchy, so now William has zero reluctance about stomping on their toes in America,” the insider claimed.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and William are rumoured to be at odds since Harry chose to wed Meghan and subsequently resigned from his royal duties to relocate to the US with his family.

