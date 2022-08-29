Princess Diana had to plan Prince William’s birth around Prince Charles’ polo schedule.

Princess Diana reportedly had to time the birth of her first child, Prince William, around the schedule of her husband Prince Charles and his polo matches, royal biographer Andrew Morton’s biography of the late princess.

Recently, an excerpt from Morton’s biography of Diana, titled Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words, in which Diana described her first pregnancy in her own words.

The visit to the Duchy of Cornwall’s estate was the only thing that was ever cancelled while I was carrying William, Diana revealed in the book. And my husband really made me feel bad about it.

The author continued, “We had to find a date in the diary that suited Charles and his polo when we had William on June 21, 1982.

Then Diana said: “We arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital extremely early. I was miserable the entire time I was in labor. very poor labour Anyhow, the boy showed up. tremendous excitement Thrilled.”

“We had scheduled my delivery for a time when Charles could dismount his polo pony. That was really sweet, and I’m grateful for that. Added she.

The marriage of Diana and Charles was infamously unsatisfactory, with the future King of Britain falling in love with Camilla rather than his wife.

