  • Princess Diana & Prince Charles’s marriage ended after his romance with Camilla.
  • Princess Diana would have accepted Camilla Parker’s affection for her ex-husband Prince Charles.
  • Two sons were left behind by the Princess of Wales after her death in an accident in 1997.
Princess Diana & Prince Charles marriage ended after his romance with Camilla. According to a specialist, Princess Diana would have accepted Camilla Parker’s affection for her ex-husband Prince Charles.

Two sons were left behind by the Princess of Wales after her death in an accident in 1997. Expert Christopher Wilson speculates on whether the deceased’s dispute with the future Queen Consort would have been resolved had she been living on the 25th anniversary of her passing.

Mr. Wilson penned the following in an exclusive essay: “And what about her long-time nemesis, Camilla? TV shows like The Crown carefully omit the reality that, in her final days, Diana had come to terms with the loss of her husband and had wished him luck in his future life while focusing instead on her loathing of the only woman who genuinely caught Charles’s heart.

He continued, “It’s not to say she wouldn’t have appreciated Camilla donning a banana-skin (which has not yet occurred), but as the years passed and, perhaps, other loves entered her life, her stance would have changed.

He remembered Diana’s remarks, “You can’t hate someone forever, as she herself said.”

