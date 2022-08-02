Shiekh Sudais said that the protective barriers around the Kaaba would be taken down.

Protective barricades placed around Kaaba removed

Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, who is in charge of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, said that the protective barriers around the Kaaba will be taken down. This will happen at the same time as the start of the Umrah season.

The President said that this decision shows the wise leadership of keenest to help the people who come to the Grand Mosque perform their rituals and worship in a safe and reassuring spiritual environment. This is especially true given how busy the Grand Mosque has been during Umrah season.

Dr. Al-Sudais said that the General Presidency of the Haram Sharifeen is making sure that all the institutions in the Haram Mosque are ready to welcome Umrah pilgrims. All the money is used to make sure that visitors have all the amenities that the top leaders want them to have.

Dr. Al Sudais thanked the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their extraordinary devotion to and interest in the Two Holy Mosques. He also told them how much he appreciated them and based his statement on these prayerful words. In the end, he said, “May Allah Ta’ala count his great services among his good deeds.”

