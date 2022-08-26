Queen may hire PM at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace for first time in history

Queen may hire PM at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace for the first time in history.

She has apparently been instructed to stay put due to her mobility concerns.

New PM will have to travel a total of 1,000 miles to meet the Queen at Balmoral for the ceremonial marking of the transfer of power.

Advertisement

Queen may hire PM at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace for the first time in history. She has apparently been instructed to stay put due to her mobility concerns, and significant changes are supposedly in the works.

The 96-year-old monarch would pick a new Prime Minister (PM) at Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace for the first time in history, an insider has revealed, according to The Sun.

In addition, the new PM will have to travel a total of 1,000 miles to meet the Queen at Balmoral for the ceremonial marking of the transfer of power.

Her Majesty won’t let the choice of Boris Johnson’s replacement interfere with her trip with Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, in the meantime.

The insider said, “The Queen has now been advised not to travel.” The Queen, however, is plainly free to make her own decisions; as seen by her third appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee, she enjoys surprises.

The insider continued, “Prince Charles can perform some duties on the Queen’s behalf, but the Queen is keen that she picks the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

“Making the Queen fly 1,000 miles there and back for a 48-hour visit when the Prime Ministers can simply get to Balmoral instead may not be the best idea.”

Also Read Queen Elizabeth does not prioritize UK visit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to travel to the UK....