Russia says that Ukraine is to blame for a car bomb explosion on Saturday night that killed the daughter of a well-known ultranationalist.

A journalist named Darya Dugina, who was 29 years old, died while she was driving near Moscow.

This led to rumours that he was the intended target.

Russian media said that her father, the radical philosopher Alexander Dugin, a friend of Vladimir Putin, was supposed to be in the car with her. This led to rumours that he was the intended target. Ukraine has said that it had nothing to do with the explosion, but Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had solved the case.

It said, without any proof, that a Ukrainian woman had moved to Russia in July, followed Ms. Dugina around, and even lived in the same apartment building as her as part of a plan to attack her. In Russia, there has been a lot of talk about her death from people who support the Kremlin.

Will Vernon in Moscow says that for most Russians, Ms. Dugina’s death won’t matter much. Many will worry about worsening security. Because Russia has lost many troops in this battle, the Kremlin is recruiting additional individuals.

As part of the effort, volunteers are given money, land, and better school spaces for their children in Russia. Recruiters have visited Russian jails, offering convicts money and release.

