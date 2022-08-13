Russia and Ukraine trade accusations over the shelling of nuclear plants

Russia and Ukraine traded accusations about the other threatening a catastrophe by bombarding a Russian-held nuclear power station in a location that is anticipated to be one of the war’s upcoming major front lines.

Although the West has urged Moscow to remove its troops from the Zaporizhzhia plant, so far there has been no indication that Russia will accede to this.

Russian troops took control of the plant in early March, but Ukrainian specialists are still in charge of it.

On the Dnipro river, which flows through southern Ukraine, the facility dominates the south bank of a sizable reservoir. Ukrainian forces in charge of the towns and cities on the other bank have come under heavy fire from the side held by Russia.

According to Marhanets, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk area, Valentyn Reznichenko, three residents, including a boy, were hurt during the nocturnal bombardment of one of those towns.

The greatest portion of the still-Russian-held region, Zaporizhzhia, and the neighboring Kherson provinces were taken by Russia after its invasion on February 24. Kyiv has been announcing for weeks that it is preparing a counteroffensive to retake these areas.

Kramatorsk, a town in eastern Ukraine, continued to be shelled on Friday, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region. Videos of severely damaged private residences were broadcast on his Telegram channel. According to a Facebook post by the town’s mayor, three individuals were slain.

Nearly all of Moscow’s supply routes in the seized south could now be struck, according to the Ukrainian military, which claimed its artillery damaged a Russian ammo store near a bridge 80 miles (130 km) downstream of the nuclear plant.

Serhiy Khlan, a representative of the largely Russian-occupied Kherson region, posted on Facebook on Friday that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a fourth bridge over the Dnipro River.

Today, the fourth and final bridge connecting the left and right banks was destroyed by the Ukrainian military. This implies that the Russians are no longer able to bring in new equipment, according to Khlan.

Russian authorities did not respond to the reports.

