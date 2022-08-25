On the day that marked six months since the start of Moscow’s invasion, Ukraine claims that a Russian missile attack on a train station killed 25 people.

According to police, five of the victims of the incident in the eastern village of Chaplyne perished in a burning car.

Over 50 people were killed in a walkout at another train station in April.

According to police, five of the victims of the incident in the eastern village of Chaplyne perished in a burning car. Also slain were two boys, ages six and eleven.

In the midst of a UN Security Council meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky made the strike announcement. 31 more people suffered injuries. Russia has not yet commented.

Moscow has consistently denied aiming its missiles toward civilian infrastructure. In a statement on Thursday, UN human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet urged the leader of Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

As he prepared to address the Security Council, Mr. Zelensky claimed to have learned about the attack on Chaplyne in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He added: “This is how Russia prepared for the UN Security Council meeting.”

He said, “Four passenger carriages are currently on fire; the death toll could rise.” Over 50 people were killed in a walkout at another train station in April.

Ukraine celebrated its annual Independence Day on Wednesday, and Mr. Zelensky had earlier warned that Russia might do something “cruel” to sour the festivities.

The globe was, in his words, “on the verge of radiation catastrophe” as a result of Moscow’s soldiers converting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor into a “war zone,” endangering both the facility and the people of Europe.

At the same gathering, the UN Secretary-General warned that the “senseless war” could drive millions of people into abject poverty in Ukraine and beyond.

Supporters gathered in the streets all across the world to celebrate Ukraine’s independence today. Leaders from around the world gathered to help the troubled country.

In an unexpected visit to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised £54 million ($63.5 million) in new military aid, a sum dwarfed by US President Joe Biden’s announcement of an additional $3 billion (£2.5 billion).

Supportive messages came in from all around the world, including Australia, Germany, Finland, Poland, Turkey, and others. Pope Francis demanded “concrete steps” from the Vatican to end the conflict and reduce the possibility of a nuclear meltdown at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility.

