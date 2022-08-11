Russia flights are being resumed by this airline

Flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow will resume, according to Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and tickets will go on sale starting on October 3.

Wizz Air UK and Hungary are not currently running flights to Russia, it was said.

Currently, flights from the UK and EU to Russia are prohibited.

Advertisement

Russia continues to be cut off from the rest of the world as its invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth month. While airlines and countries impose flight restrictions and sanctions, international brands continue to shun the nation.

But in response to what it claims is increased passenger demand, one airline has decided to open a route back up to Russia.

Flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow will resume, according to Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and tickets will go on sale starting on October 3.

The business was established in December 2019 and is an Emirati subsidiary of Wizz Air, one of Europe’s fastest-growing low-cost carriers with headquarters in Hungary. Wizz Air holds a 49% share in the company, with state-owned ADQ holding the remainder (51%). Wizz has a second subsidiary, Wizz Air UK, which was originally established to address Brexit-related issues.

Wizz Air’s spokesperson issued the following statement: “izz Air Abu Dhabi is a national airline of the United Arab Emirates and follows all national laws and rules. In order to accommodate demand from travelers wanting to fly to and from Russia from the capital of the UAE, the airline has resumed service to Moscow. Direct flights to Russia are currently offered by all national airlines of the UAE.”

Wizz Air UK and Hungary are not currently running flights to Russia, it was said. Currently, flights from the UK and EU to Russia are prohibited.

Advertisement

Among the airlines that fly from the UAE to Russia are Etihad, Emirates, and FlyDubai. The route had been introduced by Wizz in December 2021, but it had been put on hold when Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, it remains to be seen if customers would be able to distinguish between the carriers. Crisis PR expert Mark Borkowski warned CNN that it may go wrong for the airline and that Wizz’s competitors will be keeping an eye on it.

The virtue-signaling will give way to business intent as events progress, he said. “We now see a number of brands beginning to check their resolve,” he added.

“I anticipate that this choice will be closely scrutinized. Fatigue is a bigger problem than the potential for disaster. Certain business interests will win out. However, it’s a dangerous approach that could have serious negative PR effects.”

The summer has been challenging for the airline. Wizz Air CEO József Váradi was heard instructing airline employees to work through their exhaustion during the turmoil of the summer in June. The pilot unions were furious about what they perceived as possible safety dangers in his remarks.

Also Read Satellite photos: The world’s greatest ice sheet is thinning more quickly than previously believed A satellite analysis on Wednesday revealed that the world's greatest ice sheet...