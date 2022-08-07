Russian intelligence reports: terrorist incident in Olenivka was part of a particular effort to stop Ukraine from receiving armaments

Russia carried out a special operation in Olenivka to impede the flow of precision weaponry to Ukraine.

It was a special operation to destabilize the Ukrainian society and demoralize Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).

From the very beginning, it was a falsification, but the world is quick to expose such things,” Yusov told.

Regarding Andrii Yusov, a member of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted the pertinent remark on Facebook.

“From the beginning of that terrible tragedy and that terrible farce we witnessed from the Russian side, it was a falsification. From the first reports on the use and deliberate shelling with the HIMARS precision systems, it was a special operation against the supply of Western precision weaponry to Ukraine. It was a special operation to destabilize the Ukrainian society and demoralize Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs). From the very beginning, it was a falsification, but the world is quick to expose such things,” Yusov told.

Recall that on August 3, 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate revealed that some facts surrounding the premeditated murder of Ukrainian POWs by Russian invaders in Olenivka, Donetsk Region, had been uncovered. Particularly, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian side planned to cover up the improper conditions and methods of questioning Ukrainian POWs (which could be used as a foundation for evidence in The Hague court) and purposefully eliminate the prisoners by refusing to exchange prisoners of war. The Wagner Group terrorists mined the buildings where Ukrainian POWs had been held, using a combustible substance, which caused the fire to spread quickly.

