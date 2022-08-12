Russian navy was severely hit by the Crimea blasts during the Ukraine war

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claims that explosions at a Russian-run airstrip in Crimea this week have “seriously crippled” its navy’s Black Sea fleet.

Tuesday’s explosions at the Saky facility in the western part of the Crimean peninsula under Russian control left one person dead.

According to the MoD’s daily intelligence update, eight Russian combat planes were lost as a result of the explosions.

Although Ukraine hasn’t admitted guilt, satellite images point to the potential of a targeted assault.

Although the explosions’ origin is unknown, the statement states that at least five fighter-bombers and three multi-role jets were “very probably destroyed or substantially damaged.”

According to the report, the loss of eight combat jets will have just a minimal impact on Moscow’s overall aircraft inventory but will have a major impact on the Russian Navy’s Black Sea fleet.

The ministry also notes that the naval aviation capability of the fleet has considerably declined.

The Saky fleet likely conducts assessment work further east in addition to being utilised to confront Ukrainian fighters in southern Ukraine.

Before it was captured by Moscow in May, several of the bombers flew from the base to Mariupol, a port city that had been substantially obliterated by Russian fire.

Although Russia claimed none of its aircraft were harmed by the explosions, satellite photographs seem to indicate otherwise.

