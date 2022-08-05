Russian rockets damaged part of nuclear plant

Enerhoatom claimed a nitrogen-oxygen unit and a high-voltage power line were damaged in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant.

Russian rockets damaged a Russian-controlled nuclear reactor but caused no radiation spill.

Ukraine alleges Russian forces of using “terror tactics” by shooting rockets at civilian areas.

Enerhoatom said two rounds of Russian rocket fire on Friday caused site operators to unplug a reactor from the electricity grid.

Russia took Zaporizhzhia in March but kept its Ukrainian workers. Russia controls the plant and nearby Ukrainian land. Six pressurised water reactors store radioactive waste.

Western authorities have criticised Russia’s tactics.

The facility located in Enerhodar, Ukraine, on the Dnieper’s left bank (Dnipro in Ukrainian).

Russian-appointed officials in Enerhodar reported Ukrainian forces shelled the plant twice Friday “from across the Dnieper.” “Nationalists hit the plant’s industrial site a second time,” their statement added.

Moscow-installed plant management told Interfax that Ukrainian artillery hit two power lines, triggering a fire.

It’s unclear how many electrical lines still work at the plant, and contradictory assertions haven’t been officially verified.

Earlier, the UK defence ministry warned Russia was exploiting the area to launch assaults, taking advantage of the nuclear power plant’s “protected status” to minimise the possibility of nocturnal Ukrainian attacks.

Rafael Grossi, chairman of the UN’s nuclear agency, said the plant is “out of control”

Any power plant disaster might be disastrous.

The judgement mirrors the views of citizens in adjacent, Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol.

“The 30km (19-mile) zone around the power station is sacrosanct. No shooting there. They’re terrorists. They respect nothing “unnamed local businessman

Since mid-July, rockets have targeted Nikopol every night.

A former employee of the facility who is now in Ukrainian-held territory told the BBC that Russian soldiers had put military equipment into one of the main buildings.

The UN agency in charge of keeping an eye on nuclear safety has warned about hard working conditions and wants to look into the plant.

Before leaving, the former worker worked at the company while it was under Russian control. He or she said that the military left the workers alone but caused mental problems.

Many employees can’t leave the occupied area because “they are afraid of losing their salaries, afraid to leave their families, or afraid that the Russians will take over their homes after they leave.”

