Scientists worry about the carbon dioxide and soot it creates, which might accelerate Arctic ice loss.

Rystad Energy estimates that the flare burns 4.34 million cubic metres of gas daily.

It’s from a new LNG facility in St. Petersburg.

Advertisement

Russia is burning off natural gas as Europe’s energy bills soar. Gas was previously shipped to Germany, claim experts. The factory near Finland burns $10m (£8.4m) in gas per day.

Scientists worry about the carbon dioxide and soot it creates, which might accelerate Arctic ice loss. Rystad Energy estimates that the flare burns 4.34 million cubic metres of gas daily.

It’s from a new LNG facility in St. Petersburg. Finns across the border saw a big blaze in the horizon this summer. Portovaya lies near the Nordstream 1 compressor facility, which delivers gas to Germany beneath the sea.

The Russians blame technical difficulties for the pipeline’s mid-July shutdown. Germany says it’s a political measure after Russia invaded Ukraine. Since June, researchers have detected a large rise in heat from the plant, likely from gas flaring. While burning off gas at processing facilities is usual, the extent of this fire has confused specialists.

“I’ve never seen an LNG facility flare that much,” said Miami University’s Dr. Jessica McCarty. “We noticed a gigantic peak in June that never disappeared. It’s unusually high.” Mark Davis is CEO of Capterio, a gas flaring solutions firm.

Flaring is presumably a planned operational choice, he argues. “Operators are frequently afraid to shut down facilities for fear of restarting them later. Others feel Nordstream’s massive gas quantities might pose technological hurdles.

Advertisement

Gazprom may have planned to utilise the gas to manufacture LNG at the new facility, but may have had trouble managing it. Flaring it off is the safest choice.

It might possibly be due to Europe’s trade blockade with Russia over Ukraine. Esa Vakkilainen, an energy engineering professor at Finland’s LUT University, said long-term flaring may indicate missing equipment.

The trade ban with Russia prevents them from making high-quality oil and gas valves. Maybe they can’t repair damaged valves. Gazprom hasn’t commented on flaring. Scientists believe the flare’s financial and environmental consequences rise daily.

“The amounts, emissions, and position of the flare are a clear reminder of Russia’s supremacy in Europe’s energy markets,” said Rystad Energy’s Sindre Knutsson. Russia can lower energy costs tomorrow. This gas would have been exported through Nordstream 1 or alternatives. As Covid lockdowns were removed, global energy costs surged dramatically. Work, industry, and pleasure suddenly needed more energy, placing providers under unprecedented strain.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, prices rose again in February. European governments tried to purchase less energy from Russia, which provided 40% of the EU’s gas. Alternative gas prices rose, thus Germany and Spain are implementing energy-saving measures. Burning worries scientists about the ecosystem.

Also Read Secret letter from the DOJ regarding the Russia investigation advises against accusing Trump of obstruction Russian special counsel Robert Mueller, a Justice Department memorandum that was previously...