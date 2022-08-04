Saboor Aly offended by statement regarding makeup

Saboor Aly is a phenomenal performer who hails from Pakistan.



Saboor Aly is a phenomenal performer who hails from Pakistan. She is mostly recognised for playing roles of unsavoury characters.

The performances of Saboor Aly are very well received by fans. In addition to this, many admire Saboor Aly for having strong opinions. Her followers look up to her for the spontaneity with which she responds.

Recently, a tape of the actress that was originally used for the marketing of the drama series “Gul o Gulzar” was brought to light again.

The cast was advertising their production on the television programme “Good Morning Pakistan,” when Nida posed a question to the male performers, asking, “Which female spends the most time in putting makeup among these?” Omar Shahzad said that Kinza Hashmi gets ready in less time than the other girls.

The response was not to Saboor Aly’s liking, so he shot back, “I am shocked that these men have this much time to notice about ladies, this is rather a feminine habit.” The male actors then said that waiting is something that no one enjoys doing and that they have to wait for their time if an actress is still doing her cosmetics when it is their turn.

