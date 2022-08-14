Saif Ali Khan says on social media that he regrets not taking Fawad Khan’s role in Kapoor & Sons.

She stated Saif should have done the film and praised his performance.

Said said in another interview, “I’m not nasty or narrow-minded.

Saif Ali Khan: I was surprised by Kangana’s comments on Koffee With Karan. She stated Saif should have done the film and praised his performance. I love Fawad for his performance in the film.

Said said in another interview, “I’m not nasty or narrow-minded. I’m liberal and can see beyond stuff. I’d love to have an LGBT character in my portfolio. It has nothing to do with being viewed as a macho alpha man, as your essay said. Kapoor and Sons wasn’t the ideal project for me at the moment.

“It’s regrettable if people mistook my rejection of Kapoor and Sons for homophobia, which I embrace. When Karan (Johar, film producer) and Shakun (Batra, film director) approached me, I didn’t want to do the film… I felt like doing Humshakals until Sajid Khan approached me, which was terrible. “Stuff happens”

As many as six actors reportedly turned down the role of the oldest brother in Shakun Batra’s Kapoor & Sons before Fawad Khan was cast. They approached Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Others reportedly claimed different explanations for not wanting to play a gay character.

Rajeev noted that only Farhan politely declined. Farhan, who Shakun had previously assisted, enjoyed the film but didn’t see himself as the older sibling. The producers believe he was the most professional and honest about his misgivings.

