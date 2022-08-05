Saim Sadiq Joyland bags an international nomination at IFFM

Saim Sadiq’s debut feature film Joyland has gained widespread applause across the globe and the film continues to break records at international film festivals.

Starring Alina Khan in the lead role, Joyland is the story of an effeminate married man who falls for a transgender woman, which raises the tension between the conventional image.

The cherry on top is the film’s beautiful cinematography and thoughtful handling of sensitive narratives.

The film was nominated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which screens varied subcontinental films. Best Subcontinent Film nominee.

“Joyland will make its debut in North America at the Toronto International Film Festival in September! As we see our film find its place in the world, the cast and crew are overjoyed and grateful beyond measure,” he said in the post.

