Saim Sadiq Joyland bags an international nomination at IFFM

Saim Sadiq, director of Joyland, thanks Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram lately to post a flood of photographs...
Saim Sadiq debut feature film Joyland has gained widespread applause across the globe and the film continues to break records at international film festivals.
Joyland, starring Alina Khan, is about an effeminate married guy who falls for a transsexual lady. Beautiful cinematography and compassionate storytelling are the film’s highlights.
The film was nominated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which screens varied subcontinental films. Best Subcontinent Film nominee.
“Joyland will make its debut in North America at the Toronto International Film Festival in September! As we see our film find its place in the world, the cast and crew are overjoyed and grateful beyond measure,” he said in the post.
