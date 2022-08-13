Salman Rushdie on ventilator, agent says

After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and couldn’t talk on Friday night.

Hadi Matar, 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey,

The nerves in his arm were cut, and he was stabbed in the liver,

Salman Rushdie, who was born in India but lived in hiding for years because Iran told Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday, and police said he was flown to a hospital.

After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and couldn’t talk on Friday night. Writers and politicians from all over the world condemned the attack as a threat to freedom of speech.

In an email, his book agent, Andrew Wylie, said, “The news is not good.” “Salman will probably lose one eye. The nerves in his arm were cut, and he was stabbed in the liver, which was hurt.”

Rushdie, 75, was getting ready to talk to hundreds of people at Chautauqua Institution in western New York about artistic freedom when a man rushed to the stage and lunged at the novelist, who has had a bounty on his head since the late 1980s.

People helped Rushdie up when he fell. An NYSP trooper protecting the event captured the perpetrator. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, acquired a ticket to the event.

Bradley Fisher, in the crowd, claimed a guy went on stage and punched him in the chest and neck. “People screamed and gasped.”

A doctor among the crowd assisted Rushdie, police said. Henry Reese, the event’s host, chopped his head. Police are working with federal investigators to determine what occurred. No weapon was mentioned.

