Satellite images reveal the heavy damage at the Russian air facility in Crimea

A Russian air base in Crimea that was severely damaged by explosions earlier this week has been shown by new satellite pictures, raising concerns about Moscow’s capacity to defend the region it controls in the south of Ukraine.

The images, which were made public on Thursday, strengthened the argument that Ukrainian attacks may have caused the explosions. They also indicated a potential capability to launch attacks from behind enemy lines, which may assist alter the trajectory of the conflict.

In a crisis that has fueled concerns of a disaster, Ukraine and Russia have traded claims of new attacks on Europe’s largest nuclear facility. The situation will be discussed at the UN on Thursday.

Experts and analysts were evaluating one while world leaders raised the alarm about what would be a dramatic development in the conflict.

The Saki air station in seized Crimea was the scene of a series of explosions on Tuesday that Kiev claimed destroyed nine Russian airplanes. Russia denied any damage occurred and claimed the incident was the result of ammunition going off.

Ukraine has not made a public admission of guilt for the explosions.

However, the public Earth imaging company Planet Labs from the United States has produced satellite photographs that appear to refute Russian claims.

According to the imagery’s source analysis, two buildings in the base’s northeastern corner were completely destroyed by fire, and at least six more planes’ burned-out debris and other damaged aircraft were also clearly visible. No aircraft’s airworthiness could be independently verified by NBC News.

According to satellite images, it is evident that the Saki air base has sustained significant damage, according to geopolitical and security analyst Michael A. Horowitz, head of intelligence at Le Beck consultancy.

At least a dozen attack aircraft have been taken out of combat for some time, according to the photographs, even though it may be difficult to tell which of the aircraft are completely destroyed or simply damaged.

Horowitz continued, “What impresses me looking at the photographs is how exactly this attack was.

Whatever specifically transpired at the air base, the apparent escalation in Crimea may have strategic and symbolic significance.

Both Moscow, which annexed the peninsula in 2014 following a referendum that was largely disregarded by the international world, and Kyiv, which has promised to recapture Crimea as its territory, place high importance on the peninsula.

