Security forces claim the al-Shabab onslaught on the hotel in Somalia is concluded

  • Following a deadly siege, terrorists attacked a hotel in the capital.
  • In the terrible 30-hour ordeal, at least 12 individuals died, though local media says that number may be considerably higher.
  • The attackers broke into the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu on Friday using explosives, then brutally seized power and held overnight guests hostage.
Following a deadly siege, terrorists attacked a hotel in the capital. Somali forces claim to have routed them. In the terrible 30-hour ordeal, at least 12 individuals died, though local media says that number may be considerably higher.

The attackers broke into the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu on Friday using explosives, then brutally seized power and held overnight guests hostage.

Al-Shabab, an extremist Islamist organization, claimed responsibility for the assault.

There hasn’t been any incoming gunfire from the building in the last hour, an unnamed official told the AFP news agency. “The security forces have already terminated the siege and the shooters are dead.”

Families of people who are believed to have been in the hotel at the time of the attack are currently waiting to learn what happened to them.

Businessman Muktar Adan is quoted by AFP as stating, “My brother was inside the hotel the last time we heard from him, but his phone is shut off now and we don’t know what to anticipate.”

The hotel has been largely destroyed following intense fighting throughout Friday night and Saturday, with videos showing explosions and smoke billowing from the building’s rooftop.

