Seoul floods: “Parasite-style” apartments in Seoul will be prohibited after deaths  

Due to flooding earlier this week that claimed the lives of two ladies and a youngster, Seoul, the capital of South Korea, will begin to phase out semi-basement apartments.

The tiny apartments from the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite are typically rented to persons with limited resources.

From this week forward, Seoul will no longer issue licenses for the construction of such dwellings and will progressively convert existing apartments, according to officials.

Advertisement

Due to flooding earlier this week that claimed the lives of two ladies and a youngster, Seoul, the capital of South Korea, will begin to phase out semi-basement apartments.

The tiny apartments from the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite are typically rented to persons with limited resources.

From this week forward, Seoul will no longer issue licenses for the construction of such dwellings and will progressively convert existing apartments, according to officials.

The city just had its highest rainfall in 80 years.

As a result of the flooding, which has lasted for three days, at least 11 individuals were confirmed dead or missing as of Wednesday.

Two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old child were discovered dead on Monday night in their waterlogged semi-basement apartment.

Advertisement

They reportedly called for assistance as their house began to flood, but rescuers were unable to get to them.

The tragedy has brought attention back to income inequality and the risks of residing in the banjiha, or semi-underground flats, which are notorious for their low rentals and subpar living conditions.

The actual residents of the “Parasite” basement

According to a Yonhap article, officials announced on Wednesday that the city would work with the government to change the building code to fully forbid the use of basement or semi-basement rooms for residential use.

Owners of such apartments will have 20 years from the city to convert them to non-residential uses like parking or storage.

According to reports, authorities would also help current banjiha renters migrate to public rental homes.

Advertisement

According to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, “Underground and semi-underground housing harms the vulnerable in all aspects.”

Also Read Meta chatbot claims that the business “exploits people” A new prototype chatbot for Meta claimed to the BBC that Mark...