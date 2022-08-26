Serena Williams appears as guest on Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast

Serena Williams appears as a guest on Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast.

Serena Williams was a guest on Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast earlier. As per details, Serena will play Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in her first-round match at the US Open on Monday.

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion who has intimated that this may be her final match, is paired with Estonia’s second seed Anett Kontaveit in their respective halves of the draw.

If both players win their opening matches at the year’s final Grand Slam tournament, the 40-year-old American great, whose only Grand Slam triumph came at the 1999 US Open, would play Kontaveit in the second round.

All women’s matches in Williams’ half of the draw will take place on Monday, the USTA said later on Thursday.

If Williams makes a surprise run on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts, she might have quite a path to the final as she is just one championship away from Margaret Court’s all-time record 24 Slam victories.

The 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada, the 14th-seeded player and last year’s runner-up at the US Open, might be her opponent in the fourth round, while Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, this year’s Wimbledon runner-up, could be her opponent in the quarterfinals.

Earlier this month, Serena said in interviews that she was prepared to move on to other aspects of her life, including maybe having a second child.

