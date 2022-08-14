Several people were hurt in the incident in Jerusalem

Israeli officials say gunmen shot at least seven people in Jerusalem.

At 01:24 local time (22:24 GMT), gunmen fired on a bus and a car park near the Western Wall.

Police are looking for the fleeing gunmen.

Local media reported that police suspect a terror attack. MDA said it was treating numerous victims, including two in critical condition.

Six males and one woman were brought to Jerusalem hospitals, MDA said. It’s unknown how many shooters were involved, but Hebrew media say police are looking for at least two.

Local media stated that worshippers were briefly prohibited from exiting the Western Wall enclosure. Police have “begun guarding the area, investigating the matter, and seeking for the suspects” According to The Times of Israel, at least one shooter waited until the bus stopped before opening fire.

The bus was full, the driver said. “I halted near King David’s Tomb and heard shooting, yelling, and injured passengers.” The Western Wall is one of Judaism’s holiest locations, and thousands of worshippers visit year. Israeli assaults on Gaza last week killed 44 Palestinian militants. Three days of bloodshed ended with an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

