Shinzo Abe: Japan’s police chief resigns over the murder of the former prime minister

Shinzo Abe’s murder has prompted the police head of Japan to announce his resignation. The chief of the national police agency, Itaru Nakamura, declared he wished to accept accountability for the shooting on July 8.

There were significant problems with the ex-protection, PM’s a probe has revealed.

While Mr. Abe was giving a speech, the 41-year-old shooter was able to approach from behind and shoot him with a handmade gun.

According to physicians, the 67-year-old had two bullet wounds to his neck and heart damage.

“In the process of verifying our new security plan, we have come to realise that our security duties would need a fresh start,” Mr Nakamura told a news conference as he announced his resignation.

Although Mr. Abe was the most well-known politician in Japan and the prime minister for the longest period of time, security was comparably lax as he gave a campaign speech on a street in the western area.

In the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and the second, fatal round of gunfire, bodyguards might have shielded Mr. Abe or removed him from the line of fire, according to security experts who have previously informed news agency Reuters after viewing video of the attack.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the culprit, was apprehended on the site and reportedly confessed to shooting Mr. Abe.

He admitted that he chose to target Mr. Abe because he thought Mr. Abe belonged to a certain religious sect, which Yamagami claimed had caused his mother’s financial downfall.

