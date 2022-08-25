Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shinzo Abe: Japan’s police chief resigns over the murder of the former prime minister

Shinzo Abe: Japan’s police chief resigns over the murder of the former prime minister

Articles
Advertisement
Shinzo Abe: Japan’s police chief resigns over the murder of the former prime minister

Shinzo Abe Japan’s police chief resigns

Advertisement
  • Shinzo Abe’s murder has prompted the police head of Japan to announce his resignation.
  • The chief of the national police agency, Itaru Nakamura, declared he wished to accept accountability for the shooting on July 8.
  • During a political campaign event in the city of Nara, Mr. Abe was shot.
Advertisement

Shinzo Abe’s murder has prompted the police head of Japan to announce his resignation. The chief of the national police agency, Itaru Nakamura, declared he wished to accept accountability for the shooting on July 8.

There were significant problems with the ex-protection, PM’s a probe has revealed.

During a political campaign event in the city of Nara, Mr. Abe was shot.

While Mr. Abe was giving a speech, the 41-year-old shooter was able to approach from behind and shoot him with a handmade gun.

According to physicians, the 67-year-old had two bullet wounds to his neck and heart damage.

“In the process of verifying our new security plan, we have come to realise that our security duties would need a fresh start,” Mr Nakamura told a news conference as he announced his resignation.

Advertisement

Although Mr. Abe was the most well-known politician in Japan and the prime minister for the longest period of time, security was comparably lax as he gave a campaign speech on a street in the western area.

In the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and the second, fatal round of gunfire, bodyguards might have shielded Mr. Abe or removed him from the line of fire, according to security experts who have previously informed news agency Reuters after viewing video of the attack.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the culprit, was apprehended on the site and reportedly confessed to shooting Mr. Abe.

He admitted that he chose to target Mr. Abe because he thought Mr. Abe belonged to a certain religious sect, which Yamagami claimed had caused his mother’s financial downfall.

Also Read

Qantas claims that the pandemic’s “existential catastrophe” is over
Qantas claims that the pandemic’s “existential catastrophe” is over

Despite reporting annual losses for the third consecutive year, the national carriers...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story