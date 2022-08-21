South Africa Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini traditional ceremony after a year

In a customary ceremony in South Africa, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has crowned the Zulu monarch following a year-long family dispute.

The 48-year-old is the son of the former monarch, but some royals had maintained that the will of the deceased king was actually forgeries and that the 48-year-old was not the genuine heir.

He will be hosted by the government for a state ceremony the following month.

Advertisement

In a customary ceremony in South Africa, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has crowned the Zulu monarch following a year-long family dispute.

The 48-year-old is the son of the former monarch, but some royals had maintained that the will of the deceased king was actually forgeries and that the 48-year-old was not the genuine heir.

At the traditional Zulu coronation held on Saturday at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace, thousands of people attended. The king entered the revered cattle kraal to honor his ancestors before being formally recognized as the new Zulu king by both the living and the dead.

As a crucial demonstration that he is the one who has been chosen, he was supposed to wear the lion’s hide that he killed for the royal occasion. To get ready for the festivities, more than 10 cows were killed.

He will be hosted by the government for a state ceremony the following month.

Even though the Zulu people make up a fifth of South Africa’s population and the monarchy receives more than $4.9 million (£3.5 million) annually in state money, the king retains significant political influence.

Advertisement

The Zulu nation has an illustrious past. The battle of Isandlwana in 1879 saw it defeat British troops, earning it worldwide fame.

Its contests for succession have always been heated and occasionally bloody. In order to get to the throne, the legendary King Shaka ka Senzangakhona murdered his brother in 1816. Years later, he was assassinated in a plan orchestrated by his nephew.

But this most recent story has been a humiliating public spectacle since King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu’s passing more than a year ago.

Despite numerous legal obstacles, various royal family groups persisted in supporting their favorite candidates.

King Zwelithini had six wives by the time he passed away last year and had governed for more than 50 years.

Also Read Vladiir Putin to permit UN inspectors to visit nuclear plant Russian President Vladiir Putin agrees to allow inspectors to visit the Zaporizhzhia...