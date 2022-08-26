South Korea once again has the lowest fertility rate in the world

According to government-run Statistics Korea, the nation’s fertility rate, which measures the typical number of children a woman will have in her lifetime

South Korean women are also having children later in life as fertility rates decline.

To combat the declining fertility rate, the South Korean government has implemented a number of initiatives in recent years

According to official data released on Wednesday, South Korea has surpassed its previous record for the lowest fertility rate in the world as the nation attempts to buck a long-term decline in birthrates.

According to government-run Statistics Korea, the nation’s fertility rate, which measures the typical number of children a woman will have in her lifetime, fell to 0.81 in 2021, or 0.03% less than the previous year.

In order to put that into perspective, the fertility rate for 2021 in the United States was 1.6, while it was only 1.3 in Japan, where the rate likewise recorded its lowest level ever last year. The figure is five or six in several African nations, where fertility rates are the highest in the world.

Countries need a fertility rate of 2.1 to sustain a stable population; anything more signals population expansion.

Since 2015, South Korea’s birth rate has been declining, and in 2020, the nation for the first time recorded more deaths than births, which meant that the population decreased in what is known as a “population death cross.”

South Korean women are also having children later in life as fertility rates decline. According to the statistics office, the average age of women who gave birth in 2021 was 33.4, which is 0.2 years older than the year before.

The population of South Korea is likewise aging, a sign of a demographic decline that experts worry may leave the nation with insufficient people of working age to sustain its growing elderly population, both by paying taxes and filling jobs in industries like health care and home aid.

Only 11.8% of South Koreans were under the age of 14 as of last November, compared to 16.8% who were over 65.

According to census data, the percentage of elderly Koreans is quickly increasing and rose by more than 5% between 2020 and 2021. People who are working age, or those between the ages of 15 and 64, saw a 0.9% reduction between 2020 and 2021.

Similar factors that contribute to the fall in births in South Korea and Japan include demanding work environments, stagnant income, growing living expenses, and skyrocketing housing costs.

Due to the fact that they prioritize their careers in a fiercely competitive job market where they frequently encounter a patriarchal culture and gender inequity, many South Korean women claim they just lack the time, money, or emotional resources to go on dates.

To combat the declining fertility rate, the South Korean government has implemented a number of initiatives in recent years, such as enabling both parents to take parental leave at the same time and extending paid paternal leave.

