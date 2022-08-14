Spanish music festival stage collapse, 17 people injuries

According to local authorities, a stage that was part of a music event outside Valencia, Spain, collapsed on Saturday, killing one person and leaving 17 others injured, three of them critically.

According to the Spanish Civil Guard, the deceased individual was 22 years old.

A spokeswoman in Valencia informed CNN that “the main entrance and the main stage of the Medusa Festival in Cullera fell to the ground due to a powerful gust of wind.

Advertisement

According to local authorities, a stage that was part of a music event outside Valencia, Spain, collapsed on Saturday, killing one person and leaving 17 others injured, three of them critically.

During 4:18 a.m. local time, they reported that an accident occurred at the Medusa Festival in the municipality of Cullera, close to Valencia, “due to a powerful gust of wind.”

According to the Spanish Civil Guard, the deceased individual was 22 years old.

There was more damage than simply the partial collapse of the stage, according to the Civil Guard, the paramilitary police force in Spain in charge of the inquiry.

A spokeswoman in Valencia informed CNN that “the main entrance and the main stage of the Medusa Festival in Cullera fell to the ground due to a powerful gust of wind.”

It said that 40 minutes were needed to evacuate everyone from the festival, with the exit doors working well, and that there were roughly 50,000 people there when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

In a tweet on Saturday, Ximo Puig, the head of the Valencia regional administration, conveyed his sympathies to the victim’s loved ones.

“a horrific incident that leaves us all speechless. My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the young man who passed away during the Medusa Festival in Cullera early this morning “stated Puig.

The festival was suspended “due to adverse weather… with a goal of ensuring the protection of the concert-goers, staff, and artists gathering at the Medusa Festival,” festival organisers announced early on Saturday morning on Instagram.

The festival was officially cancelled later on Saturday, with organisers citing “adverse and unexpected weather conditions that are projected to continue throughout the day” as their justification.

“Today is a day of remembrance. And respect for those affected,” the organisers wrote in a social media post, adding: “Our thoughts are with each and every one of those touched, whether directly or indirectly, by the tragic, unforeseen, and inevitable catastrophe.

Early on Saturday, videos shared on social media showed the evacuation of significant numbers of festival guests as well as high gusts and structures collapsing off the stage.

Advertisement

The national weather agency of Spain (AEMET), which covers Valencia, said on Twitter that warm breezes were causing extremely high wind gusts and sudden temperature spikes.

At the Alicante-Elche airport on the Mediterranean coast, just south of the performance site, at 3 a.m. local time, the temperature was a scorching 40.5 Celsius (104.9 F), and winds were gusting at 82 kilometres per hour (about 50 MPH). Temperatures have been soaring across Europe with droughts declared in several parts of England and wildfires in France.

Also Read Cuba’s worst fire in history was put out at an oil depot after raging for five days The largest fire in Cuban history, which took place over five days...