U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, attends a meeting at the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan’s house of parliament, on August 3 in Taipei, Taiwan, with Tsai Chi-Chang, right, Vice President of the Legislative Yuan.

“Beijing has issued severe threats that it will take countermeasures in response, and this travel by Pelosi to Taiwan comes after those warnings.

Tsai welcomed Pelosi as a “”one real ally” and “a guiding light” in the fight to protect human rights.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday in Taipei, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Tsai Chi-chang, who serves as the deputy speaker of Taiwan’s legislature.

“Today, we are so lucky to once again welcome you as House Speaker to the Legislative Yuan [Taiwan’s legislature], and we want to express our gratitude for the opportunity to do so,” “Tsai mentioned it to Pelosi during their conversation in front of the members. “I want to take advantage of this opportunity to convey my deepest gratitude to the United States Congress for the specific efforts you have taken in offering unwavering support for Taiwan,” the speaker said.

According to Tsai, Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan with a congressional delegation from the United States marks “the strongest defence and consolidation of the value of democracy and freedom.”

Tsai stated that “we hope that the worldwide alliance of democracy would stand with Taiwan” in response to the statement that “Taiwan has become the beacon of democracy in the world.”

