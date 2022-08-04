Sussanne Khan shares a lovely photo with Preity Zinta

Sussanne Khan and Preity Zinta have been friends for a number of years, and on their various social media accounts, they often upload images and videos of themselves with one other.

To further illustrate this point, Sussanne uploaded a photo of herself, Preity, and another friend to her Instagram story not too long ago.

Sussanne is an interior designer and businesswoman, and the two of them have been friends for a number of years.

The three of them are having a great time. The photo was accompanied by a note from the interior designer that said, “Love is around me.”

Both of them were beaming their biggest grins as they stood for the camera. Sussanne was wearing a dress with a variety of different colours, while Preity was wearing a leather jacket made of silver combined with white trousers.

The two were getting together to celebrate their relationship that had lasted for three decades. The picture shows the two stunning women flashing their most radiant grins as they strike a pose for the camera while wearing striped T-shirts in black and white. Currently, Preity may be found in Los Angeles with her husband and their two children.

The actress shared the photo on social media with the caption, “There are friends in life, and there are friends for life.” There is never a boring time while I’m with you, my sweetheart.

Preity made her debut in the film Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam, in which she had a supporting part. Since then, she has had starring roles in a variety of movies, such as Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Since 2016, the actress has been in a committed relationship with Gene Goodenough. They used surrogacy to have their twins, Jai and Gia, who were born to them last year.

Meanwhile, Sussanne and Hrithik have been together since they were children and tied the knot in the year 2000. Their 14-year marriage ended in 2014. Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan are their sons. Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni and their connection is solid.

