Sweden: A man is killed in a shooting at a mall in Malmo

According to authorities, a shooting at a Swedish shopping centre resulted in the death of a man and the hospitalization of a woman.

Around 20 bullets were fired, and panic ensued as people at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo, Sweden, according to Swedish source TV4.

The incident is said to have been tied to gang disputes, and police have detained a teenage lad.

It occurs as Sweden prepares for general elections later this month, where voter anxiety over gang violence is at an all-time high.

In Europe, Sweden continues to have one of the highest rates of firearm homicides.

According to a report issued by the Swedish government last year, four out of every million people in Sweden per year are killed in shootings.

The average number of individuals per million residents in Europe is 1.6.

As gang violence, which authorities say is frequently tied to the shootings, extends farther afield, shootings have also increased outside of the nation’s major cities this year.

According to authorities, the main reasons for the violence are poor immigrant integration, a growing wealth gap, and rising drug usage.

The Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson added earlier this year that gang violence was a result of a lack of integration.

The police head in Orebro, a smaller city, claimed that more gangs had emerged and that they had grown more vicious following a recent wave of shootings there.

Whereas they might have bashed someone up ten years ago, Mattias Forssten told Reuters that they now shot each other in the legs. They are now exchanging headshots.

According to the Society, Opinion and Media Institute at Gothenburg University, cited by Reuters, 41% of Swedish voters say that crime is their top concern, demonstrating the importance of the issue to the country’s voters.

This might be an issue for the Social Democrats in power, who according to their detractors have failed to stem the tide of gang violence during their eight years in office.

However, the ruling party claims that new measures aimed at criminal groups and the growth of the police force will assist address the issue.

