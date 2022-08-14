Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Taiwan attributes the cancellation of the global Pride celebration to politics

Articles
Taiwan

  • Taiwan attributed the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 to “political issues.”
  • Taiwan, claiming that the sponsors had asked the word be deleted.
  • It stopped referring to the island as a “region” last year in response to a backlash in Taiwan.
Taiwan attributed the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 to “political issues.” Taiwan, claiming that the sponsors had asked the word be deleted.

Taiwan participates in international events like the Olympics under the name “Chinese Taipei” in order to avoid political conflicts with China, which sees the democratically self-governing island as part of its territory and takes offense to any suggestion that it is a separate state.

Kaohsiung, a city in southern Taiwan, was slated to host WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after winning the bid from the international LGBTQ rights organization InterPride.

It stopped referring to the island as a “region” last year in response to a backlash in Taiwan.

The Kaohsiung organizers, however, said that InterPride had “suddenly” requested that they modify the event’s name to “Kaohsiung,” dropping the word “Taiwan.”

“After careful consideration, it is thought that if the event proceeds, it would be detrimental to Taiwan’s interests and those of the LGBT population there. As a result, the project is determined to be terminated before the contract is signed “the Kaohsiung organizers stated.

InterPride said in a statement that while they were dissatisfied with the decision, they respected it and were “surprised to discover” the news.

“Regarding the long-standing WorldPride custom of using the host city’s name, we were convinced a solution could have been achieved. We proposed calling it “WorldPride Kaohsiung, Taiwan,” “It was ad.

The event would have been the first WorldPride event hosted in East Asia, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry.

Taiwan expressed its “sad regret” that InterPride had, for political reasons, unilaterally rejected the understanding reached by both parties and shattered a working and trusting relationship, which resulted in this situation.

In addition to disrespecting Taiwan’s rights and persistent efforts, the decision also damages Asia’s sizable LGBTIQ+ community and goes against the progressive ideals upheld by InterPride.

As the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex unions, Taiwan is proud of its standing as a stronghold for liberal values and LGBTQ rights.

While same-sex marriage is not prohibited in China, same-sex relationships are, and the government has been cracking down on media representations of LGBTQ persons as well as the usage of social media by the community.

