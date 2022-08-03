Taiwan Defense Ministry is monitoring Chinese military activity

Stocks fall as Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
Tuesday saw a decline in stock prices around the world. The DAX...
Wednesday was the day that Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense issued its “a “solemn denunciation” of China’s live-fire drills around the island, claiming that the exercises proved that the Chinese military has the mentality of “using force to resolve conflicts.”
“The live fire drills are an attempt to threaten our vital ports and urban regions, which would be an unprovoked attack on the peace and stability of the region. This would not enhance China’s image in the international community, and it will harm the feelings of people on both sides of the Strait, the Ministry of National Defense of the island stated in a statement.
The Ministry of Defense is keeping a close eye on the Chinese military, has upped its vigilance, and is prepared to “react swiftly and responsibly as necessary,” according to a statement. The statement also said, “We have the resolve, capabilities, and confidence to maintain national security.”
Context: China’s military said it would start exercises surrounding Taiwan and execute “targeted military activities” in response to Pelosi’s arrival late Tuesday night.
