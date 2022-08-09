Taiwan’s foreign minister: China’s drills are part of an invasion strategy

Taiwan’s foreign minister claimed on Tuesday that China was using the military exercises

Taiwan’s foreign minister claimed on Tuesday that China was using the military exercises it started as a show of force against Nancy Pelosi’s visit as part of a strategy to be ready to invade the autonomous island.

At a news appearance in Taipei, Joseph Wu refused to provide a timeline for a potential invasion of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Even as the drills persisted and China frequently crossed the unofficial median line down the Taiwan Strait, he declared that Taiwan would not be intimidated.

According to Wu, “China has used the exercises in its military playbook to be ready for the invasion of Taiwan.”

In an effort to lower public morale in Taiwan, it carries out massive military drills, launches missiles, and engages in cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and economic coercion.

Wu warned that China might attempt to regularise its actions after the drills are over in an effort to upset the long-term status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

Wu urged increased international support to prevent China from effectively dominating the strait, saying that such actions endangered regional security and gave “a clear image of China’s geostrategic intentions beyond Taiwan.”

According to a Pentagon official, Washington is continuing to believe that China won’t try to invade Taiwan in the next two years.

Wu spoke as military tensions remained high following the conclusion on Sunday of four days of the biggest Chinese exercises ever conducted near the island, maneuvers that included ballistic missile launches and simulated sea and air raids in the skies and waters surrounding Taiwan.

Asserting that Beijing will continue to put pressure on Taiwan’s defenses, China’s Eastern Theatre Command stated on Monday that it would hold new joint drills focused on anti-submarine and sea assault operations. This confirms the suspicions of some security analysts and diplomats.

