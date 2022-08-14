Taliban violently disperse women’s protest in Kabul

Taliban fighters beat women demonstrators and fired into the air on Saturday in Kabul, days before the group’s year anniversary in power.

About 40 women chanted “food, labour, freedom” in front of Kabul’s education ministry before being dispersed by gunfire.

Advertisement “Taliban members beat journalists covering the first women’s rally in months.

“JUSTICE. Many didn’t wear face covers as they chanted. Zholia Parsi, one of the march’s organisers, said the Taliban intelligence service opened fire.

“They scattered the girls, tore our banners, and took many girls’ phones. Munisa Mubariz committed to fight for women’s rights. The Taliban can’t quiet this voice. She said, “We’ll protest at home.”

Taliban members beat journalists covering the first women’s rally in months. Since regaining control, the Taliban have denied permission for any women’s rally.

The Taliban promised a gentler version after capturing power last year compared to 1996-2001.

The movement’s goal has led to various restrictions, notably on women. Tens of thousands of girls are prohibited from secondary schools, and women can’t return to numerous government professions.

Women can only access public gardens and parks in the capital on separate days from men.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the country’s supreme leader and Taliban chairman, ordered women to cover themselves in public, including their faces.

Since March’s secondary school ban, underground schools for girls have sprung up in various areas.

UN and rights groups have criticised the Taliban for restricting women’s rights.

Richard Bennett, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, said these practises demonstrate a “pattern of total gender segregation” and attempt to make women invisible in society. Human Rights Watch urged the Taliban on Thursday to rethink their decision to restrict women’s education.

This would signal that the Taliban are willing to review their most severe atrocities, a rights organisation researcher said. Afghan women originally protested the limits. The Taliban quickly arrested the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying it.