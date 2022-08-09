Thailand pub owner kills 15 people and injures dozens

The proprietor of a tavern where a fire last week claimed the lives of 15 people and injured

The proprietor of a tavern where a fire last week claimed the lives of 15 people and injured at least thirty-two others has been accused by Thai authorities.

Around 1 am local time on Friday, the fire was reported at the Mountain B pub, which is roughly 100 miles southeast of Bangkok in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province.

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions and seeing smoke rising from the bar.

He could receive up to ten years in prison and a fine of 200,000 baht ($5,580) if found guilty.

“I apologize. I want to apologize to the families of the victims,” Mr. Pongsiri was reportedly heard telling reporters at the Pattaya court via a glass in the back of a police jail van.

Additionally, he pledged to make up for all victims’ losses.

Thirteen victims passed away at the scene on Friday; a further victim passed away in a hospital on Friday; and Thanakrit Neenoi, the fifteenth victim, passed away on Saturday.

A number of the injured suffered from serious burns and are in a critical state.

Authorities are currently looking whether whether the bar complied with all safety requirements.

According to earlier statements made by representatives of the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation, flammable acoustic foam on the club’s walls may have sped up the rate at which the blaze spread throughout the establishment, according to BBC News.

The city of Bangkok conducted inspections on more than 400 entertainment venues prior to the fire, and 83 of them, according to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, did not meet safety requirements.

On Saturday, he warned reporters that if the venues did not take action to address their issues, they would be forced to close.

