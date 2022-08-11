The Kite Runner is the first Broadway production to use mask-only nights

The decision is remarkable in that the show’s weekly mask-only performance will now take place on Fridays, one of the busiest nights in New York’s theatre area.

Theaters have long been urged to have “mask only” nights by fans with disabilities or other health issues.

However, the big West End theatres in London have not yet implemented such a program.

The Kite Runner is the first Broadway production to mandate masks for some of its performances.

According to the producers, they planned the shows after some ticket buyers “expressed anxiety” about attending the event.

People demands:

The mask requirement was removed in England and Wales in January as a result of a dramatic decrease in Covid cases and fatalities following the introduction of the vaccination.

As a result, facemasks are now rarely seen on audience members at the vast majority of West End performances in recent months.

To abolish facemask regulations, the US took far longer than the UK.

The industry-wide mask rule was only repealed by Broadway theatres on July 1; two plays, The Minutes and American Buffalo, continued to require masks until their July closings.

The Kite Runner will now be presented with mask-only performances, making it accessible to those with impaired immune systems or who are uncomfortable sitting without a mask.

The primary producer of The Kite Runner, Victoria Lang, told The Hollywood Reporter that “there were a number of people, including friends, colleagues, and even a doctor, who had voiced some worry about attending our play, or any production, without a masked audience.”

