The NY attorney general will remove former President Donald Trump on Wednesday

After a more than a three-year civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances, the former president Donald Trump is expected to be deposed by attorneys from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the situation. This will pit the two adversaries against one another.

During the closed-door testimony, it is unknown if Trump will respond to inquiries or exercise his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

Early on Wednesday morning, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he will be “meeting James to continue the most successful Witch Hunt in American history! I’m under assault from every angle, along with my wonderful business. Bank of America!”

The former President is taking the deposition during an unusual legal week. His primary estate in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was the target of a search warrant that the FBI carried out on Monday as part of its inquiry into the handling of confidential documents. A federal appeals court dismissed his ongoing request on Tuesday to have a House committee not be able to access his tax records.

People with knowledge of the situation tell CNN that although some Trump aides have pushed for the former President to respond to inquiries given that he already testified about his financial accounts under oath, others have cautioned him against doing so due to the risk of legal repercussions. The Trump Organization is the subject of a separate, active criminal investigation by the district attorney of Manhattan.

The political repercussions of refusing to respond to inquiries come at a time when Trump is generally anticipated to declare his intention to run for president in 2024, according to those in the know. In his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said that refusing to answer questions was a sign of guilt. In 2016, Trump asked during a campaign stop in Iowa, “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the risk?”

Trump’s attorney declined to comment. Requests for a response from the attorney general’s office were not immediately answered.

Trump’s testimony comes as a lengthy New York state investigation into possible financial statement fraud by the Trump Organization on the part of lenders, insurers, and tax authorities is about to come to a close.

In order to get loans, insurance, and tax advantages, the Trump Organization allegedly utilized inaccurate or deceptive asset assessments in its financial statements, according to information uncovered by James’ office in January. A decision about an enforcement action may be made soon as the civil investigation by the attorney general approaches its conclusion.

