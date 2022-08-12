The search warrant for Mar-a-Lago might be unsealed

The search warrant that enabled FBI investigators search Trump’s property.

Merrick Garland said he personally authorised the warrant that was executed at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

he justice department hasn’t disclosed the search’s cause, but the warrant may.

The justice department hasn’t disclosed the search’s cause, but the warrant may. Trump has until Friday to oppose or reveal the warrant himself. According to the Washington Post, which cited unidentified sources, FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago seeking nuclear weapons papers. The sources didn’t say whether the information addressed US or foreign weaponry or if any papers were found.

Monday’s FBI search may be related to an inquiry into whether the former president took secret documents from the White House. The justice department has usually remained quiet throughout an inquiry, and search warrants have been secret.

Mr. Garland asked a judge to release search warrant records in the public interest. He stated Trump’s announcement of the search affected his choice. “The public’s evident and compelling interest in knowing what happened weighs significantly in favour of unsealing,” Justice Department attorneys stated Thursday.

Monday’s search was the first criminal inquiry of a former president’s residence in U.S. history. Trump and other Republicans called it political. Mr. Garland defended FBI officers and justice department officials on Thursday. Mr. Garland told reporters, “I won’t stand by when their integrity is assailed.” He stated searching wasn’t a rash choice. “When feasible, use less invasive methods,” he urged. Former president Clinton claimed his staff is “totally working” with federal investigators.

