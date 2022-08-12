‘Top Secret’ Documents Recovered In FBI Raid from trump home

The Wall Street Journal reported that FBI officers seized 11 sensitive documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Certain documents were reportedly “top secret” and held for government agencies. The Justice Department wants a Florida judge to unseal the warrant on Friday,

Trump said he wouldn’t block the warrant despite “far left Democrats’ weaponization of law enforcement”.

FBI agents allegedly uncovered “top secret” documents at Donald Trump’s Florida home as authorities prepared to disclose the raid warrant.

Trump, 76, said he wouldn’t block the warrant despite “far left Democrats’ weaponization of law enforcement” Trump’s lawyers had a copy of the search order and the material received for days and could have released it. The Wall Street Journal said that FBI agents removed 20 boxes of evidence, including Roger Stone’s computer. FBI officials raided nuclear weapons data, the Washington Post said. Trump stated the “nuclear weapons concern is a fabrication” and the FBI “placed information” at his home.

Merrick Garland said he “personally authorised” the Trump raid. Garland asked a Florida judge to unseal the warrant citing “great public interest.” Friday at 3 p.m., Trump’s legal staff must reject the petition. Leading Republicans support Trump and accuse the Justice Department and FBI of persecuting him.

Thursday, an armed man attacked an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio. The attacker tweeted that his actions were a “call to arms” Garland condemned “unfounded attacks” on the FBI and Justice Department on Thursday. Garland said Trump is being handled legally, something the Justice Department neither confirms nor denies.

Trump’s attorneys “cooperated extensively” and “the government could have had everything” Trump faces court examination for his efforts to change the November 2020 election results and his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The House impeached Trump after the Capitol riot, but the Senate acquitted him.

