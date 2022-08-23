Trump files a lawsuit against the Justice Department

The 27-page brief argues that prosecutorial review without sufficient protections is inappropriate.

In the court brief, it says that Trump was helping investigators before the FBI came to his house.

His lawyers think the search and warrant broke the Fourth Amendment, which protects Americans from being searched and taken too much.

Advertisement

Special masters are usually appointed in criminal trials when evidence may be shielded by attorney-client privilege or other safeguards. The 27-page brief argues that prosecutorial review without sufficient protections is inappropriate.

It echoes Mr. Trump’s assertion that the FBI search was politically motivated to thwart his 2024 presidential aspirations and other Republican candidates’ chances in November’s midterm legislative contests. The document states Trump is the obvious leader in the 2024 Republican Primary and General Election if he runs. It continues, “Law enforcement protects Americans.” “It’s not a political weapon.” Two dozen FBI officers raided Mar-a-Lago “without realising the grief it would cause average Americans,” Trump’s attorneys argued.

In the court brief, it says that Trump was helping investigators before the FBI came to his house. His lawyers think the search and warrant broke the Fourth Amendment, which protects Americans from being searched and taken too much.

In Monday’s complaint, there was a short note that said Mr. Trump had heard “about the raid from all over the country.” Trump said that the best word to describe how they feel is “angry.” “Temperatures rise. Pressure is rising.

“Please tell me what I can do to help.” The affidavit hasn’t been made public yet, but the judge who let a criminal investigation into a president’s home is still thinking about it. Due to “intense” interest, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart decided on Friday that the document should not be kept secret. On Monday, he said that the government’s changes would make the paper “meaningless” if it was made public.

Also Read Trump rival Liz Cheney kicked out in Wyoming election Liz Cheney, a rare Republican critic of Donald Trump has lost her...