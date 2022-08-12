Trump’s attorney signed search warrant receipts

US Department of Justice wants to keep the Trump warrant secret

Bobb has expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that she and other attorneys for Trump weren’t allowed to see the search while it was taking place

She signed two documents that list items that were removed from the property.

Bobb is well-known for her promotion of pro-Trump conspiracy theories,

Advertisement

Former attorney for President Trump Christina Bobb signed the warrant receipts, and she has now spoken publicly about her attendance at Mar-a-Lago during the search. The warrant receipts were signed by Christina Bobb.

Bobb has expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that she and other attorneys for Trump weren’t allowed to see the search while it was taking place, despite the fact that it is not common practise for the FBI to let spectators during a search.

She signed two documents referred to as “receipts for property,” which included a list of the things that were removed from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI. At 6:19 o’clock in the evening, as the federal officials were drawing to a close to their search that had lasted all day, Bobb signed these receipts.

Bobb is well-known for her promotion of pro-Trump conspiracy theories, which she did even when she was working for OAN, a far-right television station, in the past. Bobb was instrumental in the Trump campaign’s plans in December 2020 to present false slates of Republican electors in seven different states. These efforts were reportedly carried out.

Also Read Trump’s conflict with the Justice Department is intensified by news that the FBI wanted nuclear documents The allegation that FBI agents looked for nuclear weapons-related confidential materials at...