Trump’s conflict with the Justice Department is intensified by news that the FBI wanted nuclear documents

The allegation that FBI agents looked for nuclear weapons-related confidential materials at Donald Trump’s Florida estate could help to explain the urgency behind the unusual operation at the residence of an ex-President and escalate his conflict with the Justice Department.

The article in The Washington Post may also discredit Republican lawmakers who criticised a search they said was more typical of a dictatorial regime before waiting for case specifics. After Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called the former president’s bluff and, in an extraordinary step, sought a judge to unseal the search warrant and inventory of material recovered from Trump’s home, the most recent revelation also raises the stakes of an intensifying legal struggle.

The Post’s report’s revelations came on yet another unusual day that reenacted the chaos and accusations of Trump’s presidency and forged bitter new political rifts in advance of the former President’s inevitable bid for the White House.

Federal authorities were reportedly searching Trump’s resort for sensitive materials pertaining to nuclear weapons, among other things, according to The Post, which cited sources familiar with the probe. The individuals didn’t go into great detail about the documents or say whether they pertained to nuclear weapons that belonged to the US or to another country.

The question of why a previous president would require such closely-guarded secrets after leaving office will be raised, however, if it turns out that Trump did take such documents from the White House. Government officials would be concerned about the likelihood that such information would be kept in an unprotected location where people come and go and where it might be exposed to intrusion by a foreign intelligence outfit.

